Google is bundling its AI efforts into Google.ai

It’s pretty obvious by now that the biggest new frontier for competition among tech giants such as Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft is AI. Google, which has been working to figure out the world around it for nearly 20 years, is well positioned for this era. At at Google I/O, CEO Sundar Pichai just announced that the company has formed Google.ai, a more centralized way to coordinate its diverse efforts in this area—not just in its own products, but also the tools it’s providing to other companies and research it’s doing in fields such as using AI to fight breast cancer.