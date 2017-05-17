Google announced “Lens” tool for advanced image recognition in smartphones

Google announced a new image recognition feature for smartphones called Lens that will let your phone camera recognize more complex images. For instance, you can take a picture of a long network ID password printed on a label and the phone will decipher it and log you onto the network.



Lens can look at a restaurant across the street and identify the business, and provide full information about the place. It can define an obstruction between the camera and the subject (like a fence), and remove it from the image.

Lens can also recognize specific types of plants, which might be useful for people who are allergic to some plants, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said here at Google I/O in Mountain View, California. Pichai says that forms of artificial intelligence (like the computer vision used in Lens) will underpin all Google products now and into the future.