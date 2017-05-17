advertisement
Android now has two—count ’em— billion users

By Harry McCracken1 minute Read

Only a few tech products are part of the billion-user club. Here at Google’s I/O developer conference, CEO Sundar Pichai announced that Android has reached a far more rarified tier of popularity: There are now two billion people using it on phones, tablets, and other devices.

