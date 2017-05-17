Under Trump, arrests of undocumented immigrants without criminal records jumped 156%

It’s not just “bad hombres.” In the 100 days since the president signed the executive order to beef up enforcement of immigration laws, arrests of undocumented immigrants are up 38% from the same period last year, reports USA Today, citing Immigration and Customs Enforcement data. Though ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan insists that they’re concentrating on those immigrants with criminal records, the biggest spike in arrests—156%— was of those without a criminal record.