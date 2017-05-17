Noted ice cream enthusiast Joe Biden is finally getting his own flavor

There’s a lot going on in the world right now, but take a moment to pause and appreciate this small good thing: Joe Biden is getting his own ice cream flavor. The former vice president and current ice cream lover is known for his love of a good scoop. “ My name is Joe Biden, and I love ice cream, ” Biden declared in a press conference in 2016. “You all think I’m kidding—I’m not.”

Biden will be speaking at Cornell’s convocation on May 27 and to thank him, Cornell Dairy is teaming up with the Cornell Convocation Committee to name an ice cream flavor after him, according to the Cornell Sun. While the dairy geniuses know that the ice cream will be chocolate chip flavor, they are still trying to choose a name. In the running are Biden’s Chocolate Bites; Bits n’ Biden; Big Red, White & Biden; Not Your Average Joe’s Chocolate Chip; and Uncle Joe’s Chocolate Chip, and students will vote on the name. No word on whether Biden will have to share his namesake or get to keep it all for himself.



[Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images]