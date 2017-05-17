Your emoji might soon look like it just stepped out of the hair salon

Bald people may not have hair, but they may soon have an emoji. At this year’s Unicode Technical Committee meeting, there was discussion of adding a red-headed emoji to emoji keyboards on smartphones across the world. Looks like those emoji planners realized that simply adding a redhead wasn’t inclusive enough and could make people with curly hair, white hair, or no hair feel bad that they couldn’t properly represent their fly hairstyle in emoji form. Now comes word that Unicode’s 2018 release could include all of those emoji hairstyles. If the proposal is accepted, your emoji could be a tiny bit more like a Bitmoji by mid-2018. The news flew under the radar when it was released in April, but in our eternal pursuit to ignore the news cycle for two damn minutes, we’re paying attention now.