Starbucks is testing “coffee ice” for 80 cents—which is yet another way to ruin a perfectly good drink 

Starbucks is piloting a new add-on for its brewed and espresso-based coffee drinks: coffee ice. For an added 80 cents, customers in St. Louis and Baltimore can add the cubes for an extra jolt , reports CNBC . Currently it’s being tested in approximately 100 stores.

If you ask me, coffee ice is never a good thing. A few cafés in New York offer the perk, and I’ve found that it ruins the needed equilibrium of water and coffee for good-tasting cold drinks. But now we’ll see if Starbucks fans disagree with me and instead opt for more bitterness in the name of added caffeine.



[Photo: Flickr user Marco Arment]