Starbucks is testing “coffee ice” for 80 cents—which is yet another way to ruin a perfectly good drink 

Starbucks is piloting a new add-on for its brewed and espresso-based coffee drinks: coffee ice. For an added 80 cents, customers in St. Louis and Baltimore can add the cubes for an extra jolt, reports CNBC. Currently it’s being tested in approximately 100 stores.
If you ask me, coffee ice is never a good thing. A few cafés in New York offer the perk, and I’ve found that it ruins the needed equilibrium of water and coffee for good-tasting cold drinks. But now we’ll see if Starbucks fans disagree with me and instead opt for more bitterness in the name of added caffeine.