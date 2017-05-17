advertisement
Trump does Uber and Lyft a favor with law that lets federal workers expense ride-sharing

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

The ride-hailing industry is getting a boost today. The U.S. government has passed into law the Modernizing Government Travel Act, which allows federal employees on official business to expense rides from Uber and Lyft. The government has been tight-fisted about covering employee travel since 2012, when hundreds of government employees were treated to a swanky conference in Las Vegas. It’s yet to be seen what official travel budgets will look like under Trump. 

