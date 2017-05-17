“Arrested Development” creator winks at Trump family in press release for Season 5 on Netflix

The Bluth family is coming back. Creator Mitch Hurwitz just officially announced a deal with Netflix to produce a fifth season of the ersatz cult hit, Arrested Development. As the New York Times’ Dave Itzkoff notes on Twitter, however, the press release for the forthcoming episodes also alludes to a familial resemblance between Arrested’s Bluth clan and the current First Family.
“In talks with Netflix we all felt that stories about a narcissistic, erratically behaving family in the building business — and their desperate abuses of power — are really underrepresented on TV these days,” said series creator Mitchell Hurwitz. He added, “I am so grateful to them and to 20th TV for making this dream of mine come true in bringing the Bluths, George Sr., Lucille and the kids; Michael, Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, George-Michael, and who am I forgetting, oh Tiffany. Did I say Tiffany? — back to the glorious stream of life.”
This move is in keeping with the show’s sly political undertones. Eagle-eyed viewers of its original run, which began airing in 2003, may have noticed some light allusions to the Bushes.