ThredUp launches a bridesmaid’s shop 

Today, online secondhand store ThredUp is launching a new shop called “The Mismatched ‘Maid” that will help create coordinated bridal party looks, by organizing dresses by color, style, and brand. The site’s conceit is that bridesmaids don’t necessarily need to all be wearing the exact same dress: instead, they can each choose looks that work for them, but that also create a unified aesthetic. This will be a boon to bridesmaids, who won’t need to pay tons of money for a brand-new dress they will likely never wear again.