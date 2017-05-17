advertisement
Google’s I/O 2017 keynote: Watch the live-stream here 

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Google is holding its I/O developers’ conference this afternoon, and our Harry McCracken, Mark Sullivan, and Daniel Terdiman will be on hand in Mountain View with real-time updates on all the latest. As Mark wrote yesterday, expect big updates about Google’s virtual assistant, its Google Home smart speaker, and probably some VR and AR announcements, too. Check out the live stream for the keynote event below.

