Gwyneth Paltrow just calls Airbnb’s Brian Chesky when she needs advice about Goop

“If you want to f**k with me, bring your A-game,” Gwyneth Paltrow said during an interview with Fast Company’s Nicole LaPorte yesterday. Speaking at Goop ‘s headquarters, the Oscar winner was more than a little frank when discussing the challenges of running her lifestyle website.

“It took me many years to get to the point where I felt confident enough to monetize the business,” she said of her company’s recent success. “I really didn’t give myself permission to say what I wanted to do for a really long time until it was kinda clear that I just should just do it.”

Paltrow also gave some insight into the inner workings of her business methods, including how she utilizes her network of startup mentors. She has “an amazing group” of people she calls “all the time,” including Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, “even though he could like be my son,” she jokes. “He has an incredibly sharp mind. His advice is incredibly practical.”

The Goop CEO also isn’t afraid to pick up the phone and call Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger, Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn, or Creative Artists Agency president Richard Lovett and simply ask, “Hi, is there any way I could just talk to you for one hour?”

“I’m very lucky that people will take my calls,” she says.

In August, Goop received a $15 million Series B investment round, and Paltrow admits it’s difficult balancing two high-profile careers—all while raising a family. Acting, therefore, has taken a backseat. Check out the full video below.