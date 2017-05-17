Scientists may have found a more effective birth-control method than thinking about baseball

Molecular condoms might be the birth control of the future—and a very big deal despite what the name implies. Scientists from UC Berkeley figured out a new use for a naturally occurring chemical found in the alluringly named “thunder god vine.” The chemical basically turns off the sperm (no, not by thinking about baseball), but by canceling sperm’s natural response to progesterone, preventing eggs from ever being fertilized.

Researchers say this could lead to birth control that is 10 times more effective than what is currently on the market and could lead to “a universal contraceptive” that could work for men or women. Trials on primates have already begun and researchers are expecting results—and not baby primates—by the end of the year. Read the full story over at Wired and, if you’re into that sort of thing, the full study at PNAS, a journal that is not solely dedicated to male reproductivity, but perhaps should be.