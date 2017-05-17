Here’s how lawmakers have responded to reports of a Comey memo

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.): “I think it’s reaching the point where it’s of Watergate size and scale, and a couple of other scandals you and I have seen. It’s a centipede and the shoe continues to drop.”

Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wis.): “We need to have all the facts, and it is appropriate for the House Oversight Committee to request this memo,’ AshLee Strong, a spokeswoman for House Speaker Paul Ryan, said in a statement.”

Sen. Bernard Sanders (I-Vt.): “Now more than ever we need a special prosecutor to determine whether there was collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Now more than ever we need to make public any recordings from the Oval Office. Now more than ever we need to make sure that the next FBI Director is independent of the Trump administration. Now more than ever we need Republican members of Congress to work with us in demanding that Trump be held accountable for his actions.”

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah): “[The GOP oversight] is going to get the Comey memo, if it exists. I need to see it sooner rather than later. I have my subpoena pen ready.”

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.): “Congress must obtain any notes of meetings with @POTUS and Comey, and Director Comey should be brought back to testify without delay.”

Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.): “The allegations reportedly contained in the memo are incredibly serious. Mr. Comey also needs to testify in open session ASAP.”

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.): “If there was ever a moment to put country over party, this is that moment. Republicans must join us to hold this White House accountable.”