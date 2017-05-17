Sidewalk robots may be getting the boot in San Francisco

San Francisco Supervisor Norman Yee has proposed legislation that would ban robots from public sidewalks. Yee’s concerns are that the robots could cause a safety hazard for some people, such as children, seniors, and those with disabilities who couldn’t move out of the way fast or easily enough if one were coming head on, reports Recode. “Our streets and our sidewalks are made for people, not robots. This is consistent with how we operate in the city, where we don’t allow bikes or skateboards on sidewalks,” he said.
