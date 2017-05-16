Comey memo could be the smoking gun that leads to Trump’s impeachment

When asked about the possibility of impeachment if the report is accurate, independent Maine Senator Angus King told CNN, “Reluctantly I have to say yes.” And Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz has already written a letter to the FBI requesting all documents it has about communications between Trump and Comey. The White House is denying the reports.

More than just about every other Trump scandal over the last few months, this one really poses the greatest risk to Trump’s presidency. And yet, as my wife just said to me tonight, “How many times have we heard before that this could really be it for him?”

(For excellent legal analyses of how obstruction of justice applies in this case and how this memo could lead to impeachment proceedings, read these articles in Lawfare and Slate.)