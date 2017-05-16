advertisement
Google adds “Smart Reply” to Gmail app for Android and iOS

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

Smart Replies are quick, one-touch, answers suggested by Google AI. The app now suggests three possible answers based on the content of the incoming email. Once a user has selected a reply, they can send it immediately or edit the Smart Reply text. The feature was already available in Inbox by Gmail and in the Allo messaging app announced last year at Google I/O. 

