Well, now it looks like Donald Trump personally asked James Comey to drop an FBI investigation

Remember that time the FBI was investigating former National Security Adviser Michael T. Flynn over his contact with a Russian ambassador? Apparently, Donald Trump urged FBI director James Comey to just drop the whole thing during a February meeting in the Oval Office. That’s according to the New York Times, which cited two sources who read a memo Comey wrote shortly after the meeting. “I hope you can let this go,” Trump reportedly said, according to the memo. The new revelation is the latest bombshell in a bombshell-filled week for the White House. Check out the full story here.