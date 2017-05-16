Hey, iPhone users: Apple wants to take you on a photo walk

For a while now, a high percentage of iPhone ads have focused on one fact: It’s possible to create gorgeous photographs with one. Now Apple is inviting folks to visit its stores and then head out on photo walks—led by a local photographer or an Apple employee specializing in creativity—to capture a neighborhood via iPhone photography. In fact, every Apple Store in the world—there are nearly 500 of ’em—will hold such an event this Saturday.

The walks are part of a general ramping up of the programs at Apple Stores designed to help people learn how to get the most out of iPhones, iPads, and Macs, from sketching to coding to making music. The company has also launched a new section of its website, Today at Apple, with local calendars of such events at all the Apple Stores in given areas. (Previously, such listings were broken up among pages for individual stores, making them tough to peruse.)



