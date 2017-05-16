ZeniMax, fresh off beating Oculus in court, goes after Samsung’s Gear VR

It’s only been three months since a federal court ruled that Palmer Luckey, the founder of Facebook -owned Oculus, had violated a nondisclosure agreement he’d signed with id Software parent ZeniMax, forcing Facebook to pony up $500 million in restitution . Now, ZeniMax is going after Samsung , claiming that the Korean tech giant’s Gear VR mobile virtual reality headset, which is powered by Oculus software, is also based on technology governed by NDAs .

According to Ars Technica, ZeniMax filed suit in the Northern District of Texas last week, claiming again that the Gear VR’s software was based on work Luckey had been shown by John Carmack, then at id, and now at Oculus, while he was under NDA. Samsung didn’t immediately respond to a Fast Company request for comment. “The new lawsuit,” Ars Technica wrote, “extends the allegations to say that Carmack’s proprietary information was also key to letting Oculus ‘secretly develop a mobile software development kit (“Mobile SDK”) and related software for the Samsung Gear VR.'”

