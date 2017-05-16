pin:Google I/O: Join us for live coverage

For Google, the newsiest 90 minutes of the year is likely to be the company’s Google I/O keynote, held at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 18 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre near its headquarters. Fast Company‘s Mark Sullivan, Daniel Terdiman, and Harry McCracken will be in attendance to provide news and analysis as CEO Sundar Pichai and others present onstage, plus more stories as the conference continues through the week.