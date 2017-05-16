Juno drivers lost their stock options and now their union wants the FTC to investigate

The Independent Drivers Guild has filed a complaint against Juno to the Federal Trade Commission asking for an investigation into whether the ride-hailing company wooed drivers onto the platform with falsely promised stock compensation. The organization says it wants to know when Juno learned that its restricted stock program was potentially illegal and how long it continued to offer it to drivers. Juno was acquired for $200 million by Gett at the end of April. It promptly canceled its stock program.