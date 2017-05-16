This denim veteran wants to make the world’s most inclusive jeans

A full 67% of American women are over a size 14 . And yet within the luxury market, fashion brands still aren’t accommodating plus-size women. The world of premium denim is no different. While the market is bubbling with high-end denim startups, including Mott & Bow, DSTLD, and Mother, if you happen to be over a size 32 waist, you’re generally out of luck.

Sarah Ahmed, the creative director of luxury premium brand DL1961, is trying to fix that. She’s launched a new brand, Warp + Weft, that will create each style of jean in sizes 0-24 for women and 28-40 for men, for under $100 a pair. “We went through many prototypes to nail the fit for each size,” Ahmed tells Fast Company. “We used a wide range of fit models. Then, we tested the jeans on actual women, because fit models don’t always represent the typical body.”

The brand launches online today and will also be available at Bloomingdale’s.