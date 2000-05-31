Lessons for Life

Amy Albright recently joined the ranks of America’s fastest-growing human resource — young serial entrepreneurs. After completing courses in marketing and advertising, she started a fast-food business, opened an arts-and-crafts shop, and worked in partnership with some of her childhood friends. She refines her managerial skills at her community bank, where she handles payroll for other area businesses. But she’s still unsure of her future. After all, she’s just 11 years old.

Even at her age, Amy understands more about how businesses work than some professionals do: Misplaced advertising means that customers won’t come. Being too strict about rules and procedures means that the best people won’t work for you.

How did this fifth-grader get so savvy? Everything she knows about business she learned in public school — in a “microsociety” called Garehime Heights, in Las Vegas. Based at Edith Garehime Elementary School, the microsociety has its own market-place and currency, postal service, and court system, all run by the kids.

This isn’t a land of snooty hall monitors and student-council presidents. At Garehime, everyone is a leader, everyone has a paying job, and everyone is held accountable. “Our mission is to help people become responsible citizens of a democracy,” explains Francie Summers, the school’s principal.

Discarding the command-and-control leadership model that so many schools follow, Garehime uses a consensus-based model, in which teachers and students create a common set of expectations. “It’s cool to behave the right way here,” Summers says. “You have choices. That’s what the court is about. That’s what the jobs are about. That’s how we foster independence.”

Occasionally, some students even act as “teacher for a day” or “principal for a day.” Kids who earn currency rewards for their leadership and life skills — a convention of the microsociety — are tapped for these posts, which come with rigorous tasks: “Teachers” fill out their own lesson plans. “Principals” leave complimentary notes for exceptional teachers and students. “We’re getting students to think about attending college, going into the education field, and succeeding in the workplace,” Summers says.

The school’s businesses and curricula follow an annual theme. This year, Garehime is set up like a ship. Each pod of classrooms represents a different port of call — to reflect how various jobs take you to new places. Classrooms are grouped into “cabins” on “decks” that are named for various leadership traits. (There is a “Perseverance Promenade,” for example.) Students can earn Garehime Gold — currency equal to 10 cents — by demonstrating leadership attributes, such as respect, integrity, and creativity.