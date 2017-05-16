advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Now freelancers in New York City can actually get paid on time

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

Yesterday, New York City’s “Freelance Isn’t Free Act” went into effect following a years-long campaign from the Freelancers’ Union, which provides new rights and guarantees for contract employees doing work for businesses in the city. 

Here are a few breakouts from the law:

 • Employers must provide a contract–for work exceeding $800.

 • Payment must either be decided in the contract or within 30 days of the finished work.

 • Freelancers have the right to file a formal complaint with New York’s Office of Labor Policy & Standards if a contract is breached, and the department must then send a formal letter to the employer within 20 days on behalf of the employee.

There are other protections and rights in the new act—if you’re a New York freelancer you should check them out. Here’s the city’s brochure about the new law.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life