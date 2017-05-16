Now freelancers in New York City can actually get paid on time

Yesterday, New York City’s “ Freelance Isn’t Free Act ” went into effect following a years-long campaign from the Freelancers’ Union, which provides new rights and guarantees for contract employees doing work for businesses in the city.

Here are a few breakouts from the law:

• Employers must provide a contract–for work exceeding $800.

• Payment must either be decided in the contract or within 30 days of the finished work.

• Freelancers have the right to file a formal complaint with New York’s Office of Labor Policy & Standards if a contract is breached, and the department must then send a formal letter to the employer within 20 days on behalf of the employee.

There are other protections and rights in the new act—if you’re a New York freelancer you should check them out. Here’s the city’s brochure about the new law.