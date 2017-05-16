Pirates pirate “Pirates”

Yesterday, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that hackers had stolen one of the studio’s upcoming releases and were demanding a ransom payment—or else. Now comes news that the movie that was stolen was Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales . Because of course it was.

Iger says Disney is refusing to pay the pirates, so he either has his Pirates of the Caribbean-branded swim trunks on or is expecting Captain Jack to swoop in and save him before he has to walk the plank. Someone warn him that Captain Jack might be late.



[Photo: Disney]