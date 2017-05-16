How the Lyft partnership gives Waymo a huge advantage over its rivals 

Google‘s self-driving unit, Waymo, is getting a huge leg up over rivals via its new partnership with Lyft, according to Morgan Stanley analysts. In a new research report, they estimate that Waymo is already logging several thousand miles per day, whereas Lyft‘s drivers do millions of miles per day. In effect the partnership, depending on the terms of the deal, could give Waymo access to that much more pertinent driving data. Very few companies dealing in autonomous cars have access to good quality ride data and certainly not at Lyft’s scale.
Uber is developing its own autonomous technology, but its ability to deploy it inside its network may be stalled by a legal battle with Google. Meanwhile car manufacturers building self-driving cars don’t have a network with which to test their technology, which means the miles they’re capturing are low quality. What this means is the partnership with Lyft could put Waymo in a good position to license out its tech to car manufacturers who are behind on the self-driving front.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens