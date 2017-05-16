Shadow Brokers, whose NSA leaks enabled ransomware attack, offer monthly subscriptions

The Shadow Brokers, the mysterious group that leaked NSA data including the exploit used in last weekend’s massive ransomware attack , resurfaced on Tuesday with a novel offer, The Hill reports .

In a rambling blog post that mocked FBI Director James Comey’s firing, described Microsoft President Brad Smith in highly vulgar terms, and claimed access to “75% of U.S. cyber arsenal,” the group announced plans for a paid subscription program that would give customers access to a monthly dump of leaked government secrets. Details will follow in June, the group said, teasing the possibility of paywalled leaks like “newer exploits for Windows 10,” bank network data, and even “compromised network data from Russian, Chinese, Iranian, or North Korean nukes and missile programs.”