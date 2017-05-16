Instagram’s new face filters let you turn into a pretty princess without Snapchat

Instagram has just unveiled a new feature that undoubtedly has Snapchat investors silently weeping into their green juice this morning. Can you guess? Of course you can! Instagram now has face filters that turns boring old selfies into adorable koala pics, easy breezy Coachella flower girls, a big-eyed bunnies, and even (sexy?) mathematicians. They also added a rewind feature to videos, a hashtag sticker, and an eraser tool that your ex-boyfriend’s artsy new girlfriend will undoubtedly make good use of. Instagram’s best feature, of course, continues to be the opportunity to do away with your entire skincare regime but still take great selfies.