59 companies just came out again to support Gavin Grimm’s ongoing fight for trans rights

Seventeen-year-old Gavin Grimm is continuing his fight to use the boys’ bathroom in his high school. (Can we pause a moment to think about the fact that a teenager has to go to court to use their chosen restroom? Honestly, don’t really want to think about teenage bathrooms all that often.) Luckily, he doesn’t have to fight alone, and has a few heavy hitters in his corner. A friend-of-the-court brief filed by the Human Rights Campaign has been co-signed by 59 companies, representing over 1.6 million employees and $670 billion in revenue. Companies who support Grimm’s fight and its implications for trans rights across the country include some of the biggest names in business including Apple , Amazon, Bloomberg, Twitter, and a whole lot more.

While the Fourth Circuit overturned Gavin Grimm’s win from last year, based on the Supreme Court’s decision not to hear the case, they will hear oral argument later this year to determine whether transgender students are protected under Title IX independently of any federal guidance on the issue. Turns out some major corporations think transgender rights should be protected and if money talks, let’s hope someone is going to start listening. Here’s the full list of companies who signed onto the brief:

Affirm, Inc.; Airbnb, Inc.; Akamai Technologies, Inc.; Amazon.com, Inc.; Apple; AppNexus Inc.; Asana, Inc.; Bloomberg L.P.; Box, Inc.; Codecademy; Credo Mobile, Inc.; Dropbox, Inc.; eBay Inc.; Fastly, Inc.; Flipboard, Inc.; General Assembly Space, Inc.; GitHub, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Indiegogo, Inc.; Intel Corporation; Kaiser Permanente; Kickstarter, PBC; Knotel, Inc.; Linden Lab; LinkedIn Corporation; MAC Cosmetics Inc.; Mapbox, Inc.; Marin Software Incorporated; MassMutual Life Insurance Company; Meetup, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams; MongoDB Inc.; NetApp, Inc.; Next Fifteen Communications Corp; Nextdoor.com, Inc.; NIO; Pandora Media, Inc.; PayPal Holdings, Inc.; Postmates Inc.; Replacements, Ltd.; RetailMeNot, Inc.; Salesforce.com, Inc.; Shutterstock, Inc.; Slack Technologies, Inc.; Spotify USA Inc.; SugarCRM Inc.; The OutCast Agency; The Gap, Inc.; Tumblr, Inc.; Twilio Inc.; Twitter Inc.; Warby Parker; Weebly, Inc.; Williams-Sonoma, Inc.; Xerox Corporation; Yahoo! Inc.; Yelp Inc.; and Zendesk, Inc.

