Why are mobile providers making less money when Americans are using more data than ever?

By Michael Grothaus

It’s because unlimited data plans are on the rise, according to a new report from Chetan Sharma Consulting. Cellular data revenue had grown each quarter for the past 17 years—except for last quarter when growth went negative for the first time. So while people are using more data than ever, thanks to their unlimited plans, mobile providers are making less from it.

