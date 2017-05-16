“Obama” gets Trump the most retweets

Leaving out stuff such as “the” and “but,” the No. 1 word from Jan. 1 through May 10 was “America” (or “American”), appearing in 69 out of 668 original tweets. After that came “big” and “fake,” the latter typically employed with “news” or “media” to describe the New York Times, CNN, and other major outlets whose coverage Trump finds unflattering.

But the words above don’t usually generate the most retweets and favorites of a Trump gem. If Trump really wants to get a lot of action from a tweet, he just needs to mention “Obama.” Each time he mentions the former president, the retweet and favorite count soar by almost 41,000 additional retweets and favorites over what his average tweets get.