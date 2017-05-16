UploadVR just got hit with a sexual harassment suit for being a “boys’ club”

The company’s former director of digital and social media has filed the suit, alleging (via TechCrunch):
“In the office, Defendants would frequently talk about how much sex they were going to have at each party, and how many girls they were going to have sex with. UploadVR even set up a room to encourage sexual intercourse at the workplace. The room was referred to as the ‘kink room’ and contained a bed. Male employees used that room to have sexual intercourse, which was disruptive and inappropriate. Often, underwear and condom wrappers would be found in the room.”
and
“Male employees, including [UploadVR cofounders] Mason and Freeman, would even speak sexually about women that worked in the office, right in front of them. For example, male employees stated how they were sexually aroused by female employees and how it was hard to concentrate and be productive when all they could think about was having sex with them.”
UploadVR told TechCrunch it cannot comment on pending litigation.