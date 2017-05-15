SpaceX is launching one of its biggest satellites yet—watch the live stream here

SpaceX will launch its sixth Falcon 9 rocket of the year this evening. The satellite, called Immarsat-5 F4, is bigger than a double-decker bus and weighs in at an astounding 13,500 pounds, making it one of the largest-ever launched by the company. You can watch it live right here:

The launch is set to officially happen around 7:20 p.m. ET today; however, it has a 49-minute launch window where the Falcon 9 can take off. Unlike many of SpaceX’s missions, the company will not attempt to land back on Earth after the satellite is in place. That decision was made in part due to the size of the satellite, which will cause the rocket to use a great deal of fuel going up, and the distance it needs to travel. The Immarsat-5 F4 will be placed in the Geostationary Transfer Orbit, 22,000 miles above Earth’s surface.