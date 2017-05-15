Will Trump face legal consequences for revealing classified info to the Russians? Probably not

Social media is exploding over a bombshell Washington Post report —or what would’ve been a bombshell in another era—that President Donald Trump revealed highly sensitive classified information to Russian officials in a meeting last week . The revelation, WaPo reports, has jeopardized a critical intelligence source for information regarding ISIS. It’s likely to reverberate far and wide across the intelligence community, the media, and all levels of the U.S. government and the government of our allies, many of whom may choose to reevaluate their intelligence-sharing practices, and who could blame them?

But a key sentence in the report hints at why this latest rookie move—like so many in Trump’s young presidency—is not likely to result in legal action against the president himself.

“For almost anyone in government, discussing such matters with an adversary would be illegal. As president, Trump has broad authority to declassify government secrets, making it unlikely that his disclosures broke the law.”

In other words, it may have been a bad call, but it’s Trump’s call to make. That sentiment is already being parroted in followup reports:

McCain just saw WP: "We certainly don’t want any president to leak classified information but the president does have the right to do that."

— Erica Werner (@ericawerner) May 15, 2017

Read WaPo's full story here.



