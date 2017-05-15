Hillary Clinton launches new “resistance” political group

She may be making a little more time for date nights with Bill, but Hillary Clinton isn’t getting out of politics just yet. Today Clinton tweeted about the launch of “Onward Together” an organization that describes itself as “encouraging people to organize, get involved, and run for office.”

“This year hasn’t been what I envisioned, but I know what I’m still fighting for: a kinder, big-hearted, inclusive America,” Clinton said in a tweet.

We’re launching Onward Together to encourage people to get involved, organize, and even run for office. https://t.co/8exooosvZ5

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 15, 2017

The site is pretty bare-bones right now; you can sign up via email to become a member of her new project, if you so wish.

[Photo: Flickr user Gage Skidmore]