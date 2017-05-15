Now they’ve gone too far! Hackers are holding a Disney movie hostage: Report

This isn’t funny anymore. Disney CEO Bob Iger says hackers have stolen one of the studio’s upcoming releases and are demanding an inordinate ransom payment, according to sources cited by THR. Iger apparently made the comments during a meeting with ABC executives in New York today. He won’t say which movie was compromised (smart), but did say Disney is working with law enforcement to track down those responsible. The incident comes two weeks after a similar hostage situation with Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black.