Trump’s staffers stopped him from tweeting about a four-year-old internet hoax

Is K.T. McFarland, the deputy national security adviser, messing with the president? Or does he just not know how to use the internet? Politico reports that McFarland had given Trump a printout of two Time magazine covers . One, supposedly from the 1970s, warned of a coming ice age; the other, from 2008, about surviving global warming. Oh the media hypocrisy! One problem: The ice age cover was an internet hoax that had been debunked in 2013 .

Trump, of course, took the bait and was angry about it. Luckily for him, however, staffers rushed to pull the fork out of his hand before he stuck it in the socket and told him it was “fake news” before he tweeted about it. Still, in the future he might be better off avoiding mysterious printouts from the internet that land on his desk.



[Image: David Kirtley via Time]