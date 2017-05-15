Adelante brings a different social impact model to the shoe industry

Toms was among the pioneers of the “one for one” social good model. The problem is, just because you want a pair of canvas shoes, doesn’t mean that a needy child in a different country will want the same exact pair. (Maybe they don’t wear shoes in their culture? Or maybe they would really prefer a good meal to new kicks?)

Adelante, a shoe brand founded by Peter Sacco, wants to use shoes to improve the lives of people in Guatemala, but through different means. Sacco has been working with expert craftsmen in small Guatemalan villages to develop a line of shoes that will be appealing to Americans. Using a social impact model know as the Living Well Line, the brand pays these workers a fair price for work done well, as defined by them and their families.

The brand, which launches online today, uses a made-to-order model to minimize wasted materials and excess inventory. When a customer places an order, a craftsman gets to work, and the shoes are delivered to their doorstep for free shipping between seven to 10 days later. The direct-to-consumer model also means more reasonable prices: Shoes cost between $175 and $195, and are made from premium leather.

[Photos via Adelante; top credit MonsterJazz Photography, styled by Bakert-Miceli Design, bottom credit Emily Belz Photography]