Nintendo’s next Zelda adventure could be on your phone—and we’d love to see it in AR

Nintendo may bring The Legend of Zelda to smartphones after scoring a smash hit with Breath of the Wild on the Nintendo Switch . Unnamed sources told the Wall Street Journal that a mobile Zelda game could be next in line after the smartphone version of Animal Crossing , which is scheduled for the second half of the year, though the report also says the timing could change.

It’s unclear what a smartphone Zelda game would entail. An augmented reality game similar to Pokémon Go might make sense, given that series creator Shigeru Miyamoto drew inspiration from exploring his home’s natural surroundings as a child. Or perhaps the game might hew closer to the action RPG mechanics of the console version, just as Super Mario Run stays true to its platform roots. Either way, Nintendo is likely eager to keep the momentum going with both the Switch and Breath of the Wild selling nearly 3 million units so far.