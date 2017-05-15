advertisement
Seriously, who are the 2% of Clinton voters who are happy with Trump?

By Kathleen Davis1 minute Read

NBC and the Wall Street Journal released a Trump approval rating poll yesterday, and it doesn’t look good for the president or the GOP as a whole. Trump’s job-approval rating is 39%, a ranking that George W. Bush didn’t reach until October 2005 (the GOP lost the House and Senate the following year). Barack Obama never reached 39% in their poll—his lowest approval rating was 40% in September 2014. (Democrats lost the Senate later that year after losing the House in 2010.) 

But more interesting than Trump’s low approval numbers is exactly who thinks he’s doing a good job: 82% of Republicans, sure. But 7% of Democrats? And 2% of Clinton voters? Personally, I think their take on Trump’s leadership would be fascinating. 

