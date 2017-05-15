Surprise, surprise: There are still too few female CEOs at top companies

Globally, a dozen women rose to the rank of CEO in 2016. For perspective, that’s just 3.6% percent of the incoming class of leaders of the world’s 2,500 largest public companies.



According to PwC’s annual CEO Success study, which tracks CEO changes at these major organizations, the movement represents a small recovery from 2015’s low of 2.8%. However, five industries–including health care, industrials, information technology, consumer staples, and telecom services–didn’t have a single woman at the top last year.