Bill Gates nails advice to new grads in 200 words 

1/ New college grads often ask me for career advice. At the risk of sounding like this guy… https://t.co/C68mjJ5g44 — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

Here’s the text of the tweetstorm:

AI, energy, and biosciences are promising fields where you can make a huge impact. It’s what I would do if starting out today. Looking back on when I left college, there are some things I wish I had known. E.g. Intelligence takes many different forms. It is not one-dimensional. And not as important as I used to think.

I also have one big regret: When I left school, I knew little about the world’s worst inequities. Took me decades to learn. You know more than I did when I was your age. You can start fighting inequity, whether down the street or around the world, sooner.

Meanwhile, surround yourself with people who challenge you, teach you, and push you to be your best self. As Melinda Gates does for me. Like Warren Buffett I measure my happiness by whether people close to me are happy and love me, & by the difference I make for others.

If I could give each of you a graduation present, it would be this–the most inspiring book I’ve ever read (The Better Angels Of Our Nature). [Author Steven Pinker] shows how the world is getting better. Sounds crazy, but it’s true. This is the most peaceful time in human history.