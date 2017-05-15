Airbnb will now make recommendations based on where you are in your trip-planning process

Airbnb users in a few select cities today will start to get experience suggestions relevant to where they are in their trip-planning process. Under the app’s “For You” tab, Airbnb will now show travelers currently on holiday what they can do that’s near them. If the person is still a few weeks out from the start of their trip, Airbnb will show them experiences they can sign up for in advance. For now, the new personal recommendation features will only be available to travelers and trip planners in Barcelona, Cape Town, Florence, Los Angeles, London, Miami, Paris, Tokyo, and San Francisco. The test is yet another exploration into how Airbnb can be an ever-present travel guide, constantly adding itineraries to a person’s trip, rather than a mere accommodation booking tool.

