A man set himself on fire on Facebook Live

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The latest violent incident on Facebook’s live-streaming service happened on early Saturday in Memphis, reports NBC. The man reportedly live-streamed as he doused himself in kerosene and then lit himself on fire before running offscreen. He then ran to a nearby bar where his ex-girlfriend works and was taken to the hospital but died from his burns on Sunday. This latest incident is another example of why it may be time to treat Facebook like a public utility

