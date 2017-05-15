Here’s the latest on the ongoing WannaCrypt global cyber attack

After crippling computers across the world—including some of those used by Britain’s NHS—on Friday, the WannaCrypt ransomware has continued to spread as workers returned to work in Asia this morning. Here’s the latest:

• Europol said that as of Sunday the ransomware attack affected 200,000 victims in over 150 countries, reports the Japan Times.

• “Hundreds of thousands” of computers at nearly 30,000 Chinese institutions and government agencies have been affected, reports the Guardian.

• In Japan, 2,000 computers at 600 locations, including those at Nissan and Hitachi, had been hit.

• Microsoft’s president and chief legal officer has written a scathing blog post condemning America’s intelligence agencies for their roles in the attack: