Here’s the latest on the ongoing WannaCrypt global cyber attack

After crippling computers across the world—including some of those used by Britain’s NHS—on Friday, the WannaCrypt ransomware has continued to spread as workers returned to work in Asia this morning. Here’s the latest:
• Europol said that as of Sunday the ransomware attack affected 200,000 victims in over 150 countries, reports the Japan Times.
• “Hundreds of thousands” of computers at nearly 30,000 Chinese institutions and government agencies have been affected, reports the Guardian.
• In Japan, 2,000 computers at 600 locations, including those at Nissan and Hitachi, had been hit.
• Microsoft’s president and chief legal officer has written a scathing blog post condemning America’s intelligence agencies for their roles in the attack:
This attack provides yet another example of why the stockpiling of vulnerabilities by governments is such a problem. This is an emerging pattern in 2017. We have seen vulnerabilities stored by the CIA show up on WikiLeaks, and now this vulnerability stolen from the NSA has affected customers around the world. Repeatedly, exploits in the hands of governments have leaked into the public domain and caused widespread damage. An equivalent scenario with conventional weapons would be the U.S. military having some of its Tomahawk missiles stolen. And this most recent attack represents a completely unintended but disconcerting link between the two most serious forms of cybersecurity threats in the world today–nation-state action and organized criminal action.