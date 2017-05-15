Lyft and Waymo are teaming up to collaborate on self-driving cars

The No. 2 ride-hailer and the Alphabet-owned Waymo have signed a deal to collaborate on bringing self-driving cars into the mainstream, reports the New York Times. The two companies will team up on pilot projects and product development efforts for autonomous-vehicle tech. The exact details of what those efforts entail are unknown, but the news is sure to rattle Uber, currently the world’s largest ride-hailer, which is also investing heavily in self-driving-car technology.