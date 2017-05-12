To help solve its budget deficit, West Virginia is turning to OpenGov to give taxpayers info on spending

This week, West Virginia announced a new user-friendly site powered by OpenGov’s Smart Government Cloud to make it easier for the public to see how their tax dollars are being spent. Other states that rely on the cloud software provided by the company: the city of Boston, Birmingham, Alabama; West Chester, Ohio.

“We have a budget crisis happening in West Virginia,” the state’s auditor, John B. McCuskey, told Fast Company. “The best way to solve a budget crisis is to tell taxpayers how the government is spending their money.” He moved forward on the idea after talking to Ohio state treasurer Josh Mandel, who partnered with OpenGov in December 2014 to bring “checkbook-level” spending details to the public. The effort vaulted the state from #46 out of 50 in financial transparency to #1 in the U.S. Public Interest Research Group’s Follow the Money Report for the last two years.