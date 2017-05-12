KFC thinks moms want chicken-flavored truffles for Mother’s Day

To crib a line from Mean Girls, can the world stop trying to make chocolate chicken happen? A few years back, Umami Burger mastermind Adam Fleischman wanted to make chocolate fried chicken a thing with a chain of ChocoChicken outlets, which quickly shuttered. Now comes news that KFC has decided that the only thing moms want for Mother’s Day is chicken-flavored chocolate truffles. What did your mothers do to you, KFC? KFC outlets in New Zealand teamed up chocolatier Kako Chocolate for a limited-edition run of chocolates. They are doling them out to super fans and in a Facebook competition, according to Food & Wine. The truffles come in two varieties—a “nutty and creamy milk chocolate truffle topped with 23 carat gold leaf and seasoned with the Colonel’s eleven secret herbs and spices” and “a dark chocolate truffle infused with their signature hot and spicy marinade.”