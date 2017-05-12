This L.A. rock band just released the first full VR album 

Los Angeles rock band Saint Motel just created 10 virtual reality 360-degree music videos, one for each track on their new album, saintmotelevision. The videos, which they call “virtualizers,” are a hybrid of a lyric video, a live performance video, and 3D graphics in a 360-degree video environment. According to Billboard, this is the first-ever virtual reality album to be released. While other artists have made VR videos (Gorillaz’ six-minute VR music video had over 3 million views in 48 hours), created VR concert experiences (fans of country star Eric Church can watch a 360-degree video of his 2016 Stagecoach Festival performance), and included VR viewers with their VR vinyl, this is the first time a band has made an entire album a VR experience.
Some of Saint Motel’s virtualizers will be available on YouTube, but to see all the saintmotelevision tracks you’ll have to get their new VR mobile app, when it launches on June 28. Just remember: Watching music videos on MTV didn’t require any goofy headgear.