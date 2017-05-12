This L.A. rock band just released the first full VR album 

Los Angeles rock band Saint Motel just created 10 virtual reality 360-degree music videos, one for each track on their new album, saintmotelevision. The videos, which they call “virtualizers,” are a hybrid of a lyric video, a live performance video, and 3D graphics in a 360-degree video environment. According to Billboard, this is the first-ever virtual reality album to be released. While other artists have made VR videos (Gorillaz’ six-minute VR music video had over 3 million views in 48 hours), created VR concert experiences (fans of country star Eric Church can watch a 360-degree video of his 2016 Stagecoach Festival performance), and included VR viewers with their VR vinyl, this is the first time a band has made an entire album a VR experience.